Salmon in Bellaire
Bellaire restaurants that serve salmon
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Enoteca Rossa
4566 Bissonnet, Bellaire
|Salmone Livornese
|$32.00
Pan-seared fresh salmon filet, capers, red grape tomatoes, niçoise olives in a white wine sauce with asparagus and capellini in bianca sauce
The '401 Table and Tap
6700 Ferris, Bellaire
|Blackened Salmon
|$21.00
Spicy Cajun-blackened salmon served with basmati rice
and sautéed seasonal vegetables
|Mediterranean Salmon (GF)
|$21.00
Grilled salmon topped with feta, guacamole, and chopped
tomatoes served with butternut squash, French green beans
and warm pita
|Blackened Salmon W/ Avocado Crema
|$18.00
Blackened salmon served over a bed of quinoa and cabbage cilantro slaw and topped with crumbled feta