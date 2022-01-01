Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Bellaire

Bellaire restaurants
Bellaire restaurants that serve salmon

Enoteca Rossa image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Enoteca Rossa

4566 Bissonnet, Bellaire

Avg 4.5 (1430 reviews)
Takeout
Salmone Livornese$32.00
Pan-seared fresh salmon filet, capers, red grape tomatoes, niçoise olives in a white wine sauce with asparagus and capellini in bianca sauce
More about Enoteca Rossa
Item pic

 

The '401 Table and Tap

6700 Ferris, Bellaire

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Salmon$21.00
Spicy Cajun-blackened salmon served with basmati rice
and sautéed seasonal vegetables
Mediterranean Salmon (GF)$21.00
Grilled salmon topped with feta, guacamole, and chopped
tomatoes served with butternut squash, French green beans
and warm pita
Blackened Salmon W/ Avocado Crema$18.00
Blackened salmon served over a bed of quinoa and cabbage cilantro slaw and topped with crumbled feta
More about The '401 Table and Tap

