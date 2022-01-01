Bellamy's Restaurant
Welcome to Bellamy's Restaurant, Escondido's hidden gem! We offer fresh farm-to-table California Modern cuisine that features the most robust flavors of every season.
We pride ourselves on quality food accompanied by impeccable service. Enjoy your favorite Bellamy's dishes either, dining-in with us, or you can get it to go!
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
417 W Grand Ave • $$$
Location
417 W Grand Ave
Escondido CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
