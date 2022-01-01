Go
Bellamy's Restaurant

Welcome to Bellamy's Restaurant, Escondido's hidden gem! We offer fresh farm-to-table California Modern cuisine that features the most robust flavors of every season.
We pride ourselves on quality food accompanied by impeccable service. Enjoy your favorite Bellamy's dishes either, dining-in with us, or you can get it to go!

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

417 W Grand Ave • $$$

Avg 4.5 (2118 reviews)

Popular Items

Asparagus Endive Mushroom Salad$15.00
Baby Spinach | Black Truffle Vinaigrette |
Toasted Hazelnuts (V)
Crab and Truffle Butter$21.00
Lemon Aioli | Red Pepper Coulis
Mary's Free-Range Chicken$28.00
Mashed Potatoes, Seared Red Endive, Madeira - Chicken Liver Butter Sauce
Maine Diver Scallops$30.00
Red Beet | Tricolor Cauliflower | Crispy Pancetta | Citrus Butter
Chocolate Bread Pudding$11.00
Caramel Glaze
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon$14.00
Honey Balsamic Glaze | Herbs | Sea Salt
Seared Flat Iron with Umami Flavors$32.00
Ssamjang Marinade | Gai Lon |
Whipped Black Garlic Potato Mash |
Grilled Sweet Onion | Mushrooms | White
Soy | Balsamic Glaze | Mizuna Chimichurri |
Parmesan
Grilled Rib Eye$42.00
Leek Thyme Scalloped Potatoes |
Lemon Garlic Broccolini | Choron Sauce
Seafood Paella$35.00
Saffron Rice | Prawns | Scallops | Clams
Mussels | Fish | Roasted Tomatoes
Jumbo Garlic Prawn Torchio Pasta$28.00
Chorizo Pasilla Pepper Ragout,
Parmesan, Chives
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Restroom
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

417 W Grand Ave

Escondido CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

