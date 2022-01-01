Go
Bella Roma Grill

Born out of years of dreaming, Bella Roma is a family restaurant offering fresh food at reasonable prices to Northwest Georgia. Owners, Eddie and Zana Hasko, will provide cuisine inspired from Italy and the Mediterranean Region to your table for your enjoyment. Come join us for our nightly specials and enjoy a unique taste of the world.

PIZZA • GRILL

770 Braves Blvd NE • $$

Avg 4.4 (1213 reviews)

Popular Items

Tour of Italy$16.99
Lasagna, spaghetti with marinara sauce and our homemade chicken parmigiana.
Served with a soup or salad.
Side Pesto$1.50
Chicken Buffalo Wrap$8.49
Breaded buffalo chicken, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries or rice.
Lg Salmon Salad$15.99
Six ounce grilled Atlantic salmon fillet served on a bed of romaine lettuce with tomatoes, kalamata olives and onions.
Fettucini Alfredo$11.99
Fettuccine tossed in a homemade creamy parmesan cheese sauce.
Served with a soup or salad.
Veggie Lasagna$7.99
Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
12" tortilla filled with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with tomato sauce.
Meat Stromboli$10.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham and meatballs with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Parm Sub$8.99
Hand breaded chicken, homemade marinara sauce and provolone cheese served on hoagie bread. Comes with fries or rice.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

770 Braves Blvd NE

Rome GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
