Bella Roma Grill
Born out of years of dreaming, Bella Roma is a family restaurant offering fresh food at reasonable prices to Northwest Georgia. Owners, Eddie and Zana Hasko, will provide cuisine inspired from Italy and the Mediterranean Region to your table for your enjoyment. Come join us for our nightly specials and enjoy a unique taste of the world.
PIZZA • GRILL
770 Braves Blvd NE • $$
770 Braves Blvd NE
Rome GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
