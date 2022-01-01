Go
Bella's Pizza

We offer a brand of pizza that is unique to us. You won't find this anywhere else and we stand by that. We make as many thing in-house as possible including all our dough, bread and Famous Italian Sausage.

PIZZA

872 East Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)

Popular Items

8" Cheese Pizza$5.99
Large Garden Salad$6.75
Large Garden Salad will include Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Onions, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Black Olives
Large Italian Sausage Sub
Italian Sausage Sub includes house-made Italian Sausage and Provolone Cheese
8" Build Your Own Cheese Pizza (online)$5.49
Our Build Your Own pizza option. This pizza comes with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese and then you can customize it with additional toppings your choice.
12" Cheese Pizza$9.99
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

872 East Main Street

Abingdon VA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
