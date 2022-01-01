Go
Toast

Bella Villa

Come in and enjoy!

110 E Glenwood Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

110 E Glenwood Ave

Smyrna DE

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Elizabeth Esther Café

No reviews yet

Order all of your favorites online. You can just give us a call for curb side pick up.
Soup of the day is Irish Potato, finished with cheddar, bacon and scallions.
Irish dinners to go under specials and family dinners.

Brick Works Brewing & Eats

No reviews yet

Brick Works Brewing & Eats is focused on creating the highest quality beers and recipes. We pride ourselves on utilizing locally sourced ingredients for both our beers and our menu items.

Smyrna Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

POLISENO'S PIZZERIA

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston