Belle Epicurean

Seattles premier French patisserie since 2002.

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

3109 E Madison St • $$

Avg 4.1 (631 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.95
Fruit Croissant$4.95
Chocolate Croissant$4.95
Ham & Cheddar Croissant$5.50
Twice Bake$5.50
Raw, Croissant Dough$19.95
Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.95
Mocha$4.75
Belles Buns$3.50
Latte$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3109 E Madison St

Seattle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
