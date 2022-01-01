Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bacon cheeseburgers in
Belle Vernon
/
Belle Vernon
/
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Belle Vernon restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Sonny's Grille
730 Rostraver Rd, Belle Vernon
No reviews yet
Bacon Cheddar Burger
$14.99
More about Sonny's Grille
Campys Pizza & 6 Pack Shop - Charleroi
119 PA-88, Belle Vernon
No reviews yet
Bacon & Cheddar Burger
$8.25
More about Campys Pizza & 6 Pack Shop - Charleroi
Browse other tasty dishes in Belle Vernon
Boneless Wings
Tacos
Chicken Salad
Pizza Burgers
Italian Subs
Steak Salad
Gyro Salad
Chicken Tenders
More near Belle Vernon to explore
Greensburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Irwin
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Canonsburg
Avg 3
(10 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Monroeville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Scottdale
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(214 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(393 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston