Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
Belle Vernon
/
Belle Vernon
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Belle Vernon restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Zero Market and Cafe
790 Tri County Lane, Suite 101, Belle Vernon
No reviews yet
Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
More about Zero Market and Cafe
Campys Pizza & 6 Pack Shop - Charleroi
119 PA-88, Belle Vernon
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$7.49
Chicken Parm Sandwich
$6.99
More about Campys Pizza & 6 Pack Shop - Charleroi
Browse other tasty dishes in Belle Vernon
Steak Salad
Gyro Salad
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Grilled Chicken
Italian Subs
Pizza Burgers
Chicken Tenders
Pierogies
More near Belle Vernon to explore
Greensburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Irwin
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Canonsburg
Avg 3
(10 restaurants)
Monroeville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Scottdale
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(554 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(282 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(221 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(411 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(339 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston