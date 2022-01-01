Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Belle Vernon

Belle Vernon restaurants
Belle Vernon restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Zero Market and Cafe

790 Tri County Lane, Suite 101, Belle Vernon

Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Zero Market and Cafe
Campys Pizza & 6 Pack Shop - Charleroi

119 PA-88, Belle Vernon

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Chicken Parm Sandwich$6.99
More about Campys Pizza & 6 Pack Shop - Charleroi

