Pierogies in Belle Vernon

Belle Vernon restaurants
Belle Vernon restaurants that serve pierogies

Sonny's Grille image

 

Sonny's Grille

730 Rostraver Rd, Belle Vernon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pierogies & Kielbasa$17.99
Fried Pierogies$8.99
More about Sonny's Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Campys Pizza & 6 Pack Shop - Charleroi

119 PA-88, Belle Vernon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pierogies$4.99
More about Campys Pizza & 6 Pack Shop - Charleroi

