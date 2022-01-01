Go
Bellecour

Bellecour is a French restaurant and bakery located in the heart of downtown Wayzata, MN.

739 Lake St E.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Almond Croissant$4.50
The Dirty French Burger$16.00
dry-aged beef, caramelized onion, lettuce, comté cheese, sauce foyot, brioche bun pairs beautifully with two half bottles of whitehall lane 2015 napa cab
Pain au Chocolat$4.25
Tomato Gazpacho$8.00
chilled plum tomato gazpacho, pain de mie crouton, vegetation
Alaskan Halibut$30.00
pan-roasted halibut with caramelized squash, confit cherry tomatoes, roasted pine nuts, pecorino cheese & basil pesto. gluten-free. pairs beautifully with a bottle of chatenay “la cuvée de béracius” 2017 mâcon-villages chardonnay
Monkey bread$4.00
Croissant$4.00
Chocolate-Almond Croissant$4.75
Pommes Frites$9.00
crispy french fries. served with garlic aïoli and ketchup.
Crispy Chicken Breast$28.00
panko-fried chicken breast with grilled asparagus, fingerling potatoes, charred radicchio, garlic & herb butter, and peach mostarda. pairs beautifully with the chatenay “la cuvée de béracius” 2017 mâcon-villages chardonnay
Location

739 Lake St E.

Wayzata MN

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

