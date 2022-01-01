Bellefontaine bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Bellefontaine
More about Brewfontaine
SANDWICHES
Brewfontaine
211 S Main St, Bellefontaine
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken topped with ranch, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese pressed on artisan Italian bread. Try it with Frank's RedHot or Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
|Sirloin Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Cheesesteak seared on the grill with roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and caramelized onions topped with melted mozzarella cheese and served on grilled artisan Italian bread. Try it with Saucy Sows smoky horseradish! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
|Signature Pretzels
|$9.00
Two signature pretzels made locally by our friends at Rise BakeHouse served with Saucy Sows sweet pepper mustard, another local favorite!
More about The Flying Pepper Cantina
TAPAS
The Flying Pepper Cantina
137 W. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$4.00
Grilled Chicken topped with shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and our creamy Chipotle Sauce.
|Queso Fundido
|$9.00
Our creamy cheese sauce has a following all in its own. Locally sourced milk from Dugan Road Creamery and Humberto's secret seasonings. Topped with our authentic chorizo.
|Pork Taco
|$4.00
Tender Pork cooked in house tomatillo sauce and topped with shredded cabbage. Garnished with fresh lime, cucumber and radish.
More about The Syndicate
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Syndicate
213 S Main St., Bellefontaine
|Popular items
|Veggie Stuffed Omlet
|$11.00
Mushroom, spinach, onion, red bell pepper, tomato,
and goat cheese omelet served with breakfast potatoes
|Side Sweet Potato Waffle
|$5.00
House made Sweet Potato Waffle
|Grilled Salmon Filet
|$26.00
Served on a bed of sun-dried tomato couscous with grilled asparagus, and finished with lemon caper dill aioli