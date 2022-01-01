Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Bellefontaine
/
Bellefontaine
/
Bread Pudding
Bellefontaine restaurants that serve bread pudding
SANDWICHES
Brewfontaine
211 S Main St, Bellefontaine
Avg 4.7
(1274 reviews)
Lemon Poppyseed Bread Pudding
$6.00
Lemon poppy seed bread pudding baked with lemon cream cheese topping
More about Brewfontaine
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Syndicate
213 S Main St., Bellefontaine
Avg 4.7
(429 reviews)
Bread Pudding of the Day
$6.00
More about The Syndicate
