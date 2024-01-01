Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine restaurants
Bellefontaine restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Brewfontaine

211 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Avg 4.7 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Peach Cheesecake Cup$8.50
House made cheesecake layered with gram cracker crumbs, and a strawberry peach coulis, topped with whipped topping and more gram crackers crumbs
Strawberry Cheesecake Cup$9.00
House made strawberry cheesecake, strawberry coulis, graham cracker crumbs, and whipped topping
Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cup$8.50
This weeks dessert is a mixed berry cheesecake cup. It’s chocolate and vanilla cake, layered with house made cheesecake filling, and a mixed berry coulis. Topped with whipped topping and a mint leaf.
More about Brewfontaine
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Syndicate

213 S Main St., Bellefontaine

Avg 4.7 (429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cherry Cheesecake$10.00
More about The Syndicate

Map

