Cheesecake in Bellefontaine

Brewfontaine
211 S Main St, Bellefontaine
|Strawberry Peach Cheesecake Cup
|$8.50
House made cheesecake layered with gram cracker crumbs, and a strawberry peach coulis, topped with whipped topping and more gram crackers crumbs
|Strawberry Cheesecake Cup
|$9.00
House made strawberry cheesecake, strawberry coulis, graham cracker crumbs, and whipped topping
|Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cup
|$8.50
This weeks dessert is a mixed berry cheesecake cup. It’s chocolate and vanilla cake, layered with house made cheesecake filling, and a mixed berry coulis. Topped with whipped topping and a mint leaf.