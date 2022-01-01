Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine restaurants
Bellefontaine restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Brewfontaine

211 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Avg 4.7 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken topped with ranch, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese pressed on artisan Italian bread. Try it with Frank's RedHot or Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
More about Brewfontaine
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iron City Sports Bar

1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine

Avg 4 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce and topped with our house-made coleslaw, mayo and Saucy Sows Sweet and Spicy pickle chips on two slices of Texas Toast.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Fried Chicken Breast on top of lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Add you favorite wing sauce for no extra charge.
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and swiss cheese.
More about Iron City Sports Bar

