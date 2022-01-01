Chicken sandwiches in Bellefontaine
Bellefontaine restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Brewfontaine
211 S Main St, Bellefontaine
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken topped with ranch, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese pressed on artisan Italian bread. Try it with Frank's RedHot or Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Iron City Sports Bar
1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce and topped with our house-made coleslaw, mayo and Saucy Sows Sweet and Spicy pickle chips on two slices of Texas Toast.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Fried Chicken Breast on top of lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Add you favorite wing sauce for no extra charge.
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and swiss cheese.