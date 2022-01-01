Chicken wraps in Bellefontaine
SANDWICHES
Brewfontaine
211 S Main St, Bellefontaine
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$15.00
Fajita Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Peppers and Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Tomatillo Ranch in a Jalapeño cheddar wrap. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Iron City Sports Bar
1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and ranch, all wrapped in a tortilla.