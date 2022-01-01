Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine restaurants
Bellefontaine restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SANDWICHES

Brewfontaine

211 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Avg 4.7 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Wrap$15.00
Fajita Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Peppers and Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Tomatillo Ranch in a Jalapeño cheddar wrap. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
More about Brewfontaine
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iron City Sports Bar

1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine

Avg 4 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and ranch, all wrapped in a tortilla.
More about Iron City Sports Bar
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Syndicate

213 S Main St., Bellefontaine

Avg 4.7 (429 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps$15.00
Grilled chicken, shiitake mushrooms, and Asian vegetables stir-fried in a sweet Thai chili glaze finished with cashews and Sriracha, served on bibb lettuce
More about The Syndicate

