Cobb salad in Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine restaurants
Bellefontaine restaurants that serve cobb salad

SANDWICHES

Brewfontaine

211 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Avg 4.7 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Cobb Salad
Spring mix, spinach, baby shrimp, cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, corn, bacon, croutons, and an house made garlic mustard vinaigrette
More about Brewfontaine
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iron City Sports Bar

1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine

Avg 4 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded jack cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, boiled egg, and red onions. Add grilled or fried chicken for $3
More about Iron City Sports Bar

