Cobb salad in Bellefontaine

Brewfontaine
211 S Main St, Bellefontaine
|Shrimp Cobb Salad
Spring mix, spinach, baby shrimp, cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, corn, bacon, croutons, and an house made garlic mustard vinaigrette
Iron City Sports Bar
1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine
|Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Mixed greens, bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded jack cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, boiled egg, and red onions. Add grilled or fried chicken for $3