Grilled chicken in Bellefontaine

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Iron City Sports Bar
1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and swiss cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$16.99
Two 6oz grilled and seasoned chicken breast served with your choice of two sides.
TAPAS
The Flying Pepper Cantina
137 W. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour tortilla with grilled chicken and shredded cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Torta
|$13.00
Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.
|Serving of Grilled Chicken
|$6.00