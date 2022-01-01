Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine restaurants
Bellefontaine restaurants that serve grilled chicken

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iron City Sports Bar

1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine

Avg 4 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and swiss cheese.
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.99
Two 6oz grilled and seasoned chicken breast served with your choice of two sides.
More about Iron City Sports Bar
TAPAS

The Flying Pepper Cantina

137 W. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine

Avg 4.9 (124 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla with grilled chicken and shredded cheese.
Grilled Chicken Torta$13.00
Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.
Serving of Grilled Chicken$6.00
More about The Flying Pepper Cantina

