Nachos in Bellefontaine
Bellefontaine restaurants that serve nachos
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Iron City Sports Bar
1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine
|Loaded Nachos
|$9.99
Fried tortilla chips topped with black bean and corn salsa, pico de gallo, jalapenos, house beer cheese and drizzled cilantro sour cream.
TAPAS
The Flying Pepper Cantina
137 W. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine
|Steak Nachos
|$14.00
Freshly fried corn tortilla topped with steak, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Al Pastor Nachos
|$12.00
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips, topped with al pastor, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Grilled Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.