Quesadillas in Bellefontaine
Bellefontaine restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Iron City Sports Bar
1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
Served with one side and a oreo!!
|Southwest Quesadilla
|$13.99
Comes with grilled chicken, chipotle seasoning, pico de gallo, and cheddar-jack cheese blend, sour cream and house made salsa on the side.
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
A large griddled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, served with lettuce, sour cream, and our house made salsa on the side.
TAPAS
The Flying Pepper Cantina
137 W. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine
|Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour tortilla with grilled vegetables and shredded cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour tortilla with grilled chicken and shredded cheese.
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortilla with grilled shrimp and shredded cheese.