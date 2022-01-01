Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine restaurants
Bellefontaine restaurants that serve quesadillas

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iron City Sports Bar

1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine

Avg 4 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Served with one side and a oreo!!
Southwest Quesadilla$13.99
Comes with grilled chicken, chipotle seasoning, pico de gallo, and cheddar-jack cheese blend, sour cream and house made salsa on the side.
Quesadilla$10.99
A large griddled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, served with lettuce, sour cream, and our house made salsa on the side.
TAPAS

The Flying Pepper Cantina

137 W. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine

Avg 4.9 (124 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla with grilled vegetables and shredded cheese.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla with grilled chicken and shredded cheese.
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla with grilled shrimp and shredded cheese.
