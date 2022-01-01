Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine restaurants
Bellefontaine restaurants that serve reuben

SANDWICHES

Brewfontaine

211 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Avg 4.7 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Reuben$15.00
Our best seller! Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing grilled and served on marble rye. Also available with turkey and kohlrabi slaw! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Creamy Reuben Soup$6.50
Onion, celery, sauerkraut, and corned beef, in a creamy chicken and Swiss cheese broth, topped with house made rye croutons
More about Brewfontaine
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iron City Sports Bar

1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine

Avg 4 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$14.00
Sliced Corned Beef Brisket, braised in house, piled onto toasted sourdough and topped with 1000 Island dressing, Sauerkraut, and melted Swiss Cheese.
More about Iron City Sports Bar

