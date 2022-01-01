Bellefonte restaurants you'll love
Must-try Bellefonte restaurants
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Governors’ Pub
211 W High St, Bellefonte
|Falafel Burger
|$12.59
house falafel patty with chickpeas & Syrian cumin, red pepper, hummus, spinach, tomato, cucumber, tzatziki, toasted roll
|Barber Burger
|$14.99
8 oz. hand formed, char grilled to order, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade pickles, toasted roll
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Boneless chicken breast, breaded or grilled, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, toasted roll
Big Spring Spirits
198 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte
|Seven Governor’s Gin, 750ml
|$32.00
Smooth and clean. In the nose you’ll get a hefty whiff of juniper, but beyond that there are tangerine and floral highlights, with the faintest hint of cinnamon.
|Vodka, 750ml
|$32.00
Exceptional, beautifully neutral, world class vodka.
|Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, 750ml
|$32.00
Slightly sweet, creamy liqueur full of rich toffee and vanilla flavors, with hits of coffee, chocolate, and just a touch of butterscotch.
Big Spring Spirits Shipping
198 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte
|Vodka, 750ml
|$32.00
Exceptional, beautifully neutral, world class vodka.
|Spiced Rum, 750ml
|$25.00
Richly flavored with vanilla ne citrus in the nose. The palate shows more vanilla, along with toffee and nutmeg.
|Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, 750ml
|$32.00
Slightly sweet, creamy liqueur full of rich toffee and vanilla flavors, with hits of coffee, chocolate, and just a touch of butterscotch.
PIZZA
Robin Hood Brewing Co.
1796 Zion Rd, Bellefonte,
|½ Dz Wings
|$9.50
celery - bleu cheese or ranch\t
flavor choices: hot - mild - BBQ - mango habanero - Asian sweet-n-sour
- chipotle chili pepper dry rub - grillin with the king
|1dz Wings
|$19.00
celery - bleu cheese or ranch\t
flavor choices: hot - mild - BBQ - mango habanero - Asian sweet-n-sour
- chipotle chili pepper dry rub - grillin with the king
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce
add fries: 2
Little Mamma's
105 South Main Street, Pleasant Gap
|California Cheeststeak Sub
|$6.00
Comes with Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
|16inch Large Pizza
|$10.99
|Italian Sub
|$6.00
Bonfatto's Italian Market and Corner Cafe
401 West High Street, Bellefonte
|Cafe Freddo
|$4.00
Iced latte. Espresso, milk, and ice.
|Latte
|$4.00
Espresso and lots of steamed milk topped with milk foam.
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$8.50
Roasted chicken breast, in-house basil pesto, and fresh mozzarella. Topped with arugula