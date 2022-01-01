Bellefonte restaurants you'll love

Bellefonte restaurants
Toast
  • Bellefonte

Bellefonte's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Bellefonte restaurants

The Governors’ Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Governors’ Pub

211 W High St, Bellefonte

Avg 4.5 (620 reviews)
Popular items
Falafel Burger$12.59
house falafel patty with chickpeas & Syrian cumin, red pepper, hummus, spinach, tomato, cucumber, tzatziki, toasted roll
Barber Burger$14.99
8 oz. hand formed, char grilled to order, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade pickles, toasted roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Boneless chicken breast, breaded or grilled, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, toasted roll
Big Spring Spirits image

 

Big Spring Spirits

198 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte

No reviews yet
Popular items
Seven Governor’s Gin, 750ml$32.00
Smooth and clean. In the nose you’ll get a hefty whiff of juniper, but beyond that there are tangerine and floral highlights, with the faintest hint of cinnamon.
Vodka, 750ml$32.00
Exceptional, beautifully neutral, world class vodka.
Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, 750ml$32.00
Slightly sweet, creamy liqueur full of rich toffee and vanilla flavors, with hits of coffee, chocolate, and just a touch of butterscotch.
Big Spring Spirits Shipping image

 

Big Spring Spirits Shipping

198 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte

No reviews yet
Popular items
Vodka, 750ml$32.00
Exceptional, beautifully neutral, world class vodka.
Spiced Rum, 750ml$25.00
Richly flavored with vanilla ne citrus in the nose. The palate shows more vanilla, along with toffee and nutmeg.
Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, 750ml$32.00
Slightly sweet, creamy liqueur full of rich toffee and vanilla flavors, with hits of coffee, chocolate, and just a touch of butterscotch.
Robin Hood Brewing Co. image

PIZZA

Robin Hood Brewing Co.

1796 Zion Rd, Bellefonte,

Avg 4 (812 reviews)
Popular items
½ Dz Wings$9.50
celery - bleu cheese or ranch\t
flavor choices: hot - mild - BBQ - mango habanero - Asian sweet-n-sour
- chipotle chili pepper dry rub - grillin with the king
1dz Wings$19.00
celery - bleu cheese or ranch\t
flavor choices: hot - mild - BBQ - mango habanero - Asian sweet-n-sour
- chipotle chili pepper dry rub - grillin with the king
Chicken Tenders$7.00
choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce
add fries: 2
Little Mamma's image

 

Little Mamma's

105 South Main Street, Pleasant Gap

No reviews yet
Popular items
California Cheeststeak Sub$6.00
Comes with Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
16inch Large Pizza$10.99
Italian Sub$6.00
Bonfatto's Italian Market and Corner Cafe image

 

Bonfatto's Italian Market and Corner Cafe

401 West High Street, Bellefonte

No reviews yet
Popular items
Cafe Freddo$4.00
Iced latte. Espresso, milk, and ice.
Latte$4.00
Espresso and lots of steamed milk topped with milk foam.
Chicken Pesto Panini$8.50
Roasted chicken breast, in-house basil pesto, and fresh mozzarella. Topped with arugula
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bellefonte

Chicken Salad

