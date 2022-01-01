Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caesar salad in
Bellefonte
/
Bellefonte
/
Caesar Salad
Bellefonte restaurants that serve caesar salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Governors’ Pub
211 W High St, Bellefonte
Avg 4.5
(620 reviews)
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
$13.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
More about The Governors’ Pub
Little Mamma's
105 South Main Street, Pleasant Gap
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$7.99
More about Little Mamma's
