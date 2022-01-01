Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Bellefonte

Go
Bellefonte restaurants
Toast

Bellefonte restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Governors’ Pub

211 W High St, Bellefonte

Avg 4.5 (620 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$13.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
More about The Governors’ Pub
Little Mamma's image

 

Little Mamma's

105 South Main Street, Pleasant Gap

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.99
More about Little Mamma's

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellefonte

Jalapeno Poppers

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Cake

Cheese Fries

Chicken Tenders

Lasagna

Pies

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Bellefonte to explore

State College

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Burnham

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Du Bois

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Saint Marys

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

State College

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1355 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston