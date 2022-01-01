Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Bellefonte

Bellefonte restaurants
Bellefonte restaurants that serve cannolis

Little Mamma's

105 South Main Street, Pleasant Gap

Takeout
2 Cannolis$6.75
Bonfatto's Italian Market and Corner Cafe

401 West High Street, Bellefonte

Takeout
Cannoli$2.50
Sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips filled inside a fried pastry shell. Made in-house to order.
