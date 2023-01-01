Carrot cake in Bellefonte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bellefonte restaurants that serve carrot cake
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Governor's Pub
211 W High St, Bellefonte
Avg 4.5
(620 reviews)
CARROT CAKE
$7.50
Triple layered cake baked with fresh carrots, fresh whipped-cream cheese frosting.
More about The Governor's Pub
Bonfatto's
401 West High Street, Bellefonte
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake Pecan Scone
$3.75
More about Bonfatto's
