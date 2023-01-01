Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Bellefonte

Bellefonte restaurants
Toast

Bellefonte restaurants that serve carrot cake

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Governor's Pub

211 W High St, Bellefonte

Avg 4.5 (620 reviews)
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$7.50
Triple layered cake baked with fresh carrots, fresh whipped-cream cheese frosting.
More about The Governor's Pub
Bonfatto's Italian Market and Corner Cafe image

 

Bonfatto's

401 West High Street, Bellefonte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Pecan Scone$3.75
More about Bonfatto's

