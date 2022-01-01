Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Bellefonte

Go
Bellefonte restaurants
Toast

Bellefonte restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Governors’ Pub

211 W High St, Bellefonte

Avg 4.5 (620 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS$12.99
hand breaded & served with buffalo & honey mustard dipping sauce
CHICKEN TENDERS-KIDS$6.59
Hand breaded chicken tenders
More about The Governors’ Pub
c95e88da-51de-41c5-889b-80e216634070 image

PIZZA

Robin Hood Brewing Co.

1796 Zion Rd, Bellefonte,

Avg 4 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries$4.50
Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries$4.50
Chicken Tenders$7.00
choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce
add fries: 2
More about Robin Hood Brewing Co.
Little Mamma's image

 

Little Mamma's

105 South Main Street, Pleasant Gap

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries$6.50
Chicken Fingers & Fries$8.99
Chicken Fingers (4 pc)$8.99
More about Little Mamma's

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellefonte

Tuna Salad

Chef Salad

Cheesecake

Spaghetti

Pretzels

Cake

Turkey Clubs

Lasagna

Map

More near Bellefonte to explore

State College

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Burnham

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Du Bois

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Saint Marys

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

State College

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1355 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston