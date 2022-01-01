Chicken tenders in Bellefonte
Bellefonte restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about The Governors’ Pub
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Governors’ Pub
211 W High St, Bellefonte
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$12.99
hand breaded & served with buffalo & honey mustard dipping sauce
|CHICKEN TENDERS-KIDS
|$6.59
Hand breaded chicken tenders
More about Robin Hood Brewing Co.
PIZZA
Robin Hood Brewing Co.
1796 Zion Rd, Bellefonte,
|Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries
|$4.50
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce
add fries: 2