Chicken wraps in
Bellefonte
/
Bellefonte
/
Chicken Wraps
Bellefonte restaurants that serve chicken wraps
PIZZA
Robin Hood Brewing Co.
1796 Zion Rd, Bellefonte,
Avg 4
(812 reviews)
Chicken Ranch Wrap
$14.50
crispy chicken tenders - fries - baby greens - tomato - provolone
More about Robin Hood Brewing Co.
Little Mammas
105 South Main Street, Pleasant Gap
No reviews yet
Chicken Ceaser Wrap
$9.50
More about Little Mammas
