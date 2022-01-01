Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Bellefonte

Bellefonte restaurants
Bellefonte restaurants that serve pies

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Governors’ Pub

211 W High St, Bellefonte

Avg 4.5 (620 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN POT PIE$16.99
tender chicken, peas, carrots, gravy, topped with flaky pie crust, side salad
COCONUT CREAM PIE$6.50
Traditional pie crust, coconut custard with coconut milk, shredded coconut, whipped cream topping, toasted coconut.
PEANUT BUTTER PIE$7.00
Graham cracker crust, fluffy peanut putter filling, layers of semi-sweet chocolate ganache
PIZZA

Robin Hood Brewing Co.

1796 Zion Rd, Bellefonte,

Avg 4 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$7.50
Cherry Pie$6.00
Bonfatto's Italian Market and Corner Cafe

401 West High Street, Bellefonte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Pie Bar$4.00
Gluten Free Blueberry Pie Bar$4.50
Raspberry Pie Bar$3.00
