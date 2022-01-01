Pies in Bellefonte
The Governors’ Pub
211 W High St, Bellefonte
|CHICKEN POT PIE
|$16.99
tender chicken, peas, carrots, gravy, topped with flaky pie crust, side salad
|COCONUT CREAM PIE
|$6.50
Traditional pie crust, coconut custard with coconut milk, shredded coconut, whipped cream topping, toasted coconut.
|PEANUT BUTTER PIE
|$7.00
Graham cracker crust, fluffy peanut putter filling, layers of semi-sweet chocolate ganache
PIZZA
Robin Hood Brewing Co.
1796 Zion Rd, Bellefonte,
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.50
|Cherry Pie
|$6.00