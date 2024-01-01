Bellerose restaurants you'll love
Must-try Bellerose restaurants
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Chicky's Bellerose
248-43 Jericho Tpke, Bellerose
Popular items
Mac N Chicky's (Copy)
$10.99
Fried Chicken breast, with Macaroni and Cheese. Topped off with Chickys Sauce served on a brioche bun.
CHICKY'S SPICY SANDWICH
$12.99
Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chicky's Sauce ( Comes standard with Chickys hot... choose a different sauce if you cannot handle it) Served on a Brioche bun
Chicky's N' Chips
$13.49
Boneless Fried Chicken sauced with your choice of sauce. Topped with fresh jalapenos, onions, and chickys cheese. Drizzled with chickys sauce.
Fern and Aurora Dessert Shop - Little Neck
3902 Little Neck Parkway, Queens
Shaheen Sweets of Queens - 23609 Braddock Ave, Bellerose NY 11426
236-09 Braddock Avenue, Queens