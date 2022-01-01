Belle's Nashville Kitchen
Belle's Nashville Kitchen is a locally owned and operated honky tonk themed bar & restaurant located in Old Town Scottsdale.
Belle's combines comfort food, sharable snacks, like homemade Kool-aid fried pickles, and lighter options to delight anyone's palette (and hunger). Belle's most noteworthy dish is certainly its Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. This new local favorite hot spot's menu was developed by award winning chef, Samantha Roberts.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
7212 E Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7212 E Main St
Scottsdale AZ
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
