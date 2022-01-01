Go
Belle's Nashville Kitchen

Belle's Nashville Kitchen is a locally owned and operated honky tonk themed bar & restaurant located in Old Town Scottsdale.
Belle's combines comfort food, sharable snacks, like homemade Kool-aid fried pickles, and lighter options to delight anyone's palette (and hunger). Belle's most noteworthy dish is certainly its Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. This new local favorite hot spot's menu was developed by award winning chef, Samantha Roberts.

7212 E Main St • $$

Avg 4 (107 reviews)

Hot Chicken Wedge Salad$14.00
GingerAle$3.00
Side Chipotle aioli$0.50
Side Muther Clucker$0.50
Hot Chk Fingers$13.00
Kool-Aid Pickles$10.00
Side Ranch$0.50
Devils On Horseback$12.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

7212 E Main St

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Experience a lively ambiance in an intimate setting. Beverly on Main in Old Town Scottsdale serves only the finest cocktails, food, and Happy Hour specials. Make connections, mingle with friends, and let us host your next event— we'll see you soon... don't forget to ask about our secret room!

