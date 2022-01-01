Belleville restaurants you'll love

Belleville's top cuisines

American
Must-try Belleville restaurants

Eckert's Country Store & Restaurant image

 

Eckert's Country Store & Restaurant

951 S. Greenmount Rd., Belleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Family Feast Chicken for 4$36.00
Ten pieces of our famous fried chicken served with bowls of mashed potatoes, gravy (choice of white or brown), green beans & fried biscuits
Aunt Helen's Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, Swiss cheese, walnuts, strawberries & our sweet vinaigrette dressing
6 fried biscuits$1.00
Our famous fried biscuits and apple butter to enjoy at home
More about Eckert's Country Store & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Nettie B's - QSR

8201 West Main Street, Belleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nettie B's - QSR
Restaurant banner

 

El Gordito

2630 Mascoutah Avenue, Belleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about El Gordito
