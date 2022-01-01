Fried chicken sandwiches in Belleville
Belleville restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Clara B's Kitchen Table
106 E Main Street, Belleville
|Baked French Toast
|$9.00
Rum Custard, Dulce de Leche, Mascarpone Cream
|Cheddar Grits
|$3.00
Weisenberger Artisan Grits, Tillamook Sharp Cheddar
|Texas Cinnamon Rolls
|$8.00
Housemade Rolls with Buttermilk Cream Cheese Icing
Eckert's Country Store & Restaurant
951 S. Greenmount Rd., Belleville
|Aunt Helen's Salad
|$9.00
Mixed greens, Swiss cheese, walnuts, strawberries & our sweet vinaigrette dressing
|2 Piece Fried Chicken
|$13.25
Two pieces of our smacking, finger licking, belly patting good fried chicken served with mashed potatoes and green beans
|Chicken 'n Dumplings Entree
|$12.00
Eckert’s hand rolled dumplings in a delicious chicken base served with a side house salad & fresh baked scone