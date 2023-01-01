Cheeseburgers in Belleville
Twisted Rooster Bar & Grill - Belleville
9729 Belleville Road, Belleville
|KIDS CHEESEBURGER
|$5.99
cheddar cheese. Served with one side and a drink.
|BBQ BACON PORK CHEESEBURGER
|$12.99
choice ground chuck, grilled and topped with bacon, BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, with thunder crunch fries
|BACON & EGG CHEESEBURGER
|$12.99
choice ground chuck, grilled and topped with bacon, cheddar, rooster aioli, & a sunny side up egg, with thunder crunch fries