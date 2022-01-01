500 Cortlandt Street
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
500 Cortlandt Street
Popular Items
Location
500 Cortlandt Street
Belleville NJ
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sweets & Cortaditos - Belleville
Come in and enjoy!
Ochado USA
Tea from the Heart!
Thai Essence
Come in and enjoy!
Shawn's Crazy Saloon
Come in and enjoy!