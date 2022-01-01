Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Bellevue

Bellevue restaurants
Toast

Bellevue restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Green Beans Coffee Omaha

3512 Samson Way, Bellevue

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.55
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon Crumbles, Chopped Romaine, Spinach, Feta Cheese, and Ranch Dressing served in a Spinach & Herb Tortilla.
*Served with Chips and a Pickle
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

10308 S. 23rd Street, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
AVO CHICKEN WRAP$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon,
cheddar and pepper jack cheese,
tomato, lettuce, tomato basil
wrap.
More about DJ's Dugout

