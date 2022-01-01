Chicken wraps in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Green Beans Coffee Omaha
3512 Samson Way, Bellevue
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$8.55
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon Crumbles, Chopped Romaine, Spinach, Feta Cheese, and Ranch Dressing served in a Spinach & Herb Tortilla.
*Served with Chips and a Pickle
DJ's Dugout
10308 S. 23rd Street, Bellevue
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
|AVO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon,
cheddar and pepper jack cheese,
tomato, lettuce, tomato basil
wrap.