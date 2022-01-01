Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Bellevue
/
Bellevue
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Bellevue restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
DJ's Dugout
10308 S. 23rd Street, Bellevue
No reviews yet
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$7.99
More about DJ's Dugout
BBQ
Swine Dining Bellevue
204 E Mission Ave, Bellevue
Avg 4.6
(1853 reviews)
Small Sweet Potato Fry
$3.25
Waffle cut sweet potato fries for the adventurous fry lover.
Large Sweet Potato Fry
$4.25
Waffle cut sweet potato fries for the adventurous fry lover.
More about Swine Dining Bellevue
