Bellevue American restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern Hall
505 Bellevue Sq, Bellevue
Popular items
Kale Salad
|$11.00
Croutons, lemon-peppercorn dressing, parmesan.
ADDITIONS Crispy Chicken 4 Add Wild Salmon* 7
Stadium Nachos
|$12.00
Chile cheese sauce, jalapeños, black olives, red onions,
pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream.
Spicy Chicken Sando
|$14.00
Crispy chicken, pickle-slaw, spicy aioli, potato bun.
Served with Tavern French Fries. Substitute Kale salad or sweet potato fries 1.50.
LunchBox Laboratory
989 112th Ave NE #105, Bellevue
Popular items
The Classic 'MeriCAN
|$16.95
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, and Billion Island Sauce
Shroom & Truffle Shuffle
|$15.95
American Kobe Beef, Swiss, Grilled Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, and Black Garlic Truffle Mayo
James West
|$16.95
American Kobe Beef, Cowboy Seasoning, Guajilo Cream Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, and Papa's BBQ Sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro
155 108th Ave NE St 110, Bellevue
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
Butternut squash, dates, cipollini onions, hazelnuts, cranberries, pomegranate emulsion
Curry
|$24.00
cauliflower, carrots, snap peas, potatoes, onions, celery & spinach in a light coconut curry sauce over brown rice
Vegetarian Flatbread
|$14.00
Topped with asparagus, spinach, zucchini, sun dried tomatoes. Finished with basil pesto, mozzarella & goat cheese.
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Forum Social House
700 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue
Popular items
Forum Cheese Burger
|$16.00
Grass fed Schneiber Farms beef patty (7oz) served on a toasted brioche pub bun and served with Beecher’s white cheddar cheese, melted onions, LTO, with a bread and butter pickle aioli and served with FSH steak frites.
BLT Flatbread
|$13.00
Signature flatbread dough toasted with Applewood smoked bacon and Beecher’s white cheddar cheese and garnished with heirloom tomatoes and arugula tossed in a cilantro lime yogurt.