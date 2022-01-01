Bellevue American restaurants you'll love

Go
Bellevue restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Bellevue

Tavern Hall image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern Hall

505 Bellevue Sq, Bellevue

Avg 4.4 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kale Salad$11.00
Croutons, lemon-peppercorn dressing, parmesan.
ADDITIONS Crispy Chicken 4 Add Wild Salmon* 7
Stadium Nachos$12.00
Chile cheese sauce, jalapeños, black olives, red onions,
pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream.
Spicy Chicken Sando$14.00
Crispy chicken, pickle-slaw, spicy aioli, potato bun.
Served with Tavern French Fries. Substitute Kale salad or sweet potato fries 1.50.
More about Tavern Hall
LunchBox Laboratory image

 

LunchBox Laboratory

989 112th Ave NE #105, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Classic 'MeriCAN$16.95
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, and Billion Island Sauce
Shroom & Truffle Shuffle$15.95
American Kobe Beef, Swiss, Grilled Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, and Black Garlic Truffle Mayo
James West$16.95
American Kobe Beef, Cowboy Seasoning, Guajilo Cream Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, and Papa's BBQ Sauce
More about LunchBox Laboratory
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Bake's Place Bar & Bistro

155 108th Ave NE St 110, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Butternut squash, dates, cipollini onions, hazelnuts, cranberries, pomegranate emulsion
Curry$24.00
cauliflower, carrots, snap peas, potatoes, onions, celery & spinach in a light coconut curry sauce over brown rice
Vegetarian Flatbread$14.00
Topped with asparagus, spinach, zucchini, sun dried tomatoes. Finished with basil pesto, mozzarella & goat cheese.
More about Bake's Place Bar & Bistro
Banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Forum Social House

700 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Forum Cheese Burger$16.00
Grass fed Schneiber Farms beef patty (7oz) served on a toasted brioche pub bun and served with Beecher’s white cheddar cheese, melted onions, LTO, with a bread and butter pickle aioli and served with FSH steak frites.
BLT Flatbread$13.00
Signature flatbread dough toasted with Applewood smoked bacon and Beecher’s white cheddar cheese and garnished with heirloom tomatoes and arugula tossed in a cilantro lime yogurt.
More about Forum Social House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bellevue

Curry

Tacos

Chopped Salad

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Carne Asada

Crispy Chicken

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Bellevue to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston