Bellevue bars & lounges you'll love

Monsoon - Bellevue image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Monsoon - Bellevue

10245 Main St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (3162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Imperial Rolls$13.00
Carlton Farms pork, shrimp, nước chấm
Drunken Chicken$20.00
Crispy Washington grown drunken chicken, yu choy, sesame
Crab Fried Rice$22.00
Dungeness crab, brown fried rice, carrot, pea, egg, coconut oil.
More about Monsoon - Bellevue
Burger Brawler image

GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Brawler

500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue

Avg 3.8 (386 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
Kale, roasted brussel sprouts, shaved white cheese, candied pecans, croutons, cesar dressing
English Double Burger$14.00
Two, 6 oz dry-aged patties, aged English cheddar, topped with onion and sour pickles
Brawler Burger$10.00
6oz dry-aged patty, taleggio cheese, topped with sour pickles
More about Burger Brawler
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Bake's Place Bar & Bistro

155 108th Ave NE St 110, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Butternut squash, dates, cipollini onions, hazelnuts, cranberries, pomegranate emulsion
Curry$24.00
cauliflower, carrots, snap peas, potatoes, onions, celery & spinach in a light coconut curry sauce over brown rice
Vegetarian Flatbread$14.00
Topped with asparagus, spinach, zucchini, sun dried tomatoes. Finished with basil pesto, mozzarella & goat cheese.
More about Bake's Place Bar & Bistro
Crosta E Vino image

 

Crosta E Vino

500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Sandwich$9.95
Roasted chicken, bacon, Stiebrs Farms organic eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, mayo
Spicy Veggie$9.95
Truffle S'hroomin$12.95
More about Crosta E Vino
Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria

5606 119th Ave SE Suite A, Bellevue

Avg 4.6 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brewer's Salad$14.50
mixed greens, arugula, cannellini beans, Zoe’s salami,
chicken, egg, tomato, kalamata olives, gorgonzola, creamy balsamic dressing
High Voltage$14.50
red sauce, sausage, crimini mushrooms, red onion, chili flakes, mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano
Pepperoni$13.50
red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano (on crust)
More about Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria
Banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Forum Social House

700 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Forum Cheese Burger$16.00
Grass fed Schneiber Farms beef patty (7oz) served on a toasted brioche pub bun and served with Beecher’s white cheddar cheese, melted onions, LTO, with a bread and butter pickle aioli and served with FSH steak frites.
BLT Flatbread$13.00
Signature flatbread dough toasted with Applewood smoked bacon and Beecher’s white cheddar cheese and garnished with heirloom tomatoes and arugula tossed in a cilantro lime yogurt.
More about Forum Social House

