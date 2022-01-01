Bellevue bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Bellevue
More about Monsoon - Bellevue
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Monsoon - Bellevue
10245 Main St, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Crispy Imperial Rolls
|$13.00
Carlton Farms pork, shrimp, nước chấm
|Drunken Chicken
|$20.00
Crispy Washington grown drunken chicken, yu choy, sesame
|Crab Fried Rice
|$22.00
Dungeness crab, brown fried rice, carrot, pea, egg, coconut oil.
More about Burger Brawler
GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Brawler
500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Kale, roasted brussel sprouts, shaved white cheese, candied pecans, croutons, cesar dressing
|English Double Burger
|$14.00
Two, 6 oz dry-aged patties, aged English cheddar, topped with onion and sour pickles
|Brawler Burger
|$10.00
6oz dry-aged patty, taleggio cheese, topped with sour pickles
More about Bake's Place Bar & Bistro
FRENCH FRIES
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro
155 108th Ave NE St 110, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
Butternut squash, dates, cipollini onions, hazelnuts, cranberries, pomegranate emulsion
|Curry
|$24.00
cauliflower, carrots, snap peas, potatoes, onions, celery & spinach in a light coconut curry sauce over brown rice
|Vegetarian Flatbread
|$14.00
Topped with asparagus, spinach, zucchini, sun dried tomatoes. Finished with basil pesto, mozzarella & goat cheese.
More about Crosta E Vino
Crosta E Vino
500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Cobb Sandwich
|$9.95
Roasted chicken, bacon, Stiebrs Farms organic eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, mayo
|Spicy Veggie
|$9.95
|Truffle S'hroomin
|$12.95
More about Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria
PIZZA
Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria
5606 119th Ave SE Suite A, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Brewer's Salad
|$14.50
mixed greens, arugula, cannellini beans, Zoe’s salami,
chicken, egg, tomato, kalamata olives, gorgonzola, creamy balsamic dressing
|High Voltage
|$14.50
red sauce, sausage, crimini mushrooms, red onion, chili flakes, mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano
|Pepperoni
|$13.50
red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano (on crust)
More about Forum Social House
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Forum Social House
700 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Forum Cheese Burger
|$16.00
Grass fed Schneiber Farms beef patty (7oz) served on a toasted brioche pub bun and served with Beecher’s white cheddar cheese, melted onions, LTO, with a bread and butter pickle aioli and served with FSH steak frites.
|BLT Flatbread
|$13.00
Signature flatbread dough toasted with Applewood smoked bacon and Beecher’s white cheddar cheese and garnished with heirloom tomatoes and arugula tossed in a cilantro lime yogurt.