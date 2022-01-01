Bellevue cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Bellevue

Pasta & Co image

PASTA • SOUPS

Pasta & Co

10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Florentine$13.95
Orzo, chicken breast, spinach, lemon, kalamata olives, garlic, spices
Pesto 1/2 Pint$8.95
Almond based pesto with olive oil, basil, parmesan, romano & garlic. Try it on our fresh tortellini!
House Pasta$13.95
Cavatappi , romano cheese, house herbs, lemon juice, tabasco, garlic, olive oil, spices
More about Pasta & Co
Five Stones Coffee Co image

 

Five Stones Coffee Co

2649 Landerholm Cir SE, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artisan Toast: Turkey, Pesto Cream Cheese, Tomatoes$9.00
The Missile$5.75
16oz Cafe Stefano$6.00
More about Five Stones Coffee Co
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

PIES • PASTRY

Mercurys Coffee Co.

13102 NE 20th St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (983 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sausage, Egg & Beecher's Flagship$8.75
Sausage, Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
Latte$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
Latte$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Forge Coffee Roasting Company image

 

Forge Coffee Roasting Company

11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue

Avg 1.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Forge Coffee Roasting Company

