Bellevue cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Bellevue
More about Pasta & Co
PASTA • SOUPS
Pasta & Co
10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Chicken Florentine
|$13.95
Orzo, chicken breast, spinach, lemon, kalamata olives, garlic, spices
|Pesto 1/2 Pint
|$8.95
Almond based pesto with olive oil, basil, parmesan, romano & garlic. Try it on our fresh tortellini!
|House Pasta
|$13.95
Cavatappi , romano cheese, house herbs, lemon juice, tabasco, garlic, olive oil, spices
More about Five Stones Coffee Co
Five Stones Coffee Co
2649 Landerholm Cir SE, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Artisan Toast: Turkey, Pesto Cream Cheese, Tomatoes
|$9.00
|The Missile
|$5.75
|16oz Cafe Stefano
|$6.00
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
PIES • PASTRY
Mercurys Coffee Co.
13102 NE 20th St, Bellevue
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg & Beecher's Flagship
|$8.75
Sausage, Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
|Latte
|$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
