Bellevue Vietnamese restaurants you'll love

Must-try Vietnamese restaurants in Bellevue

Monsoon - Bellevue image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Monsoon - Bellevue

10245 Main St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (3162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Imperial Rolls$13.00
Carlton Farms pork, shrimp, nước chấm
Drunken Chicken$20.00
Crispy Washington grown drunken chicken, yu choy, sesame
Crab Fried Rice$22.00
Dungeness crab, brown fried rice, carrot, pea, egg, coconut oil.
More about Monsoon - Bellevue
What the Pho- LSFH image

 

What the Pho- LSFH

500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rice Grilled Pork$12.50
#2 Beef & Meatballs$12.99
Soy Bean Milk$2.99
More about What the Pho- LSFH
LSFH Timeclock image

 

LSFH Timeclock

500 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about LSFH Timeclock

