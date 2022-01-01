Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Bellevue

Bellevue restaurants
Bellevue restaurants that serve brisket

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern Hall

505 Bellevue Sq, Bellevue

Avg 4.4 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Hash$16.50
Cactus Restaurant

535 BELLEVUE SQUARE, BELLEVUE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Brisket Tacos$17.00
Two tacos with housemade corn tortillas—hand-pressed daily. Served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans. We’d be happy to substitute lettuce cups for tortillas on request.
Applewood-smoked brisket, cascabel salsa, jack cheese, red onion escabeche, cilantro.
Brisket Chimichanga$16.50
Crisp flour tortilla, applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.
Kids Brisket Burrito$9.00
Burrito with cheese, smoked brisket and black beans.
