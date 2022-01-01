Brisket in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve brisket
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern Hall
505 Bellevue Sq, Bellevue
|Brisket Hash
|$16.50
Cactus Restaurant
535 BELLEVUE SQUARE, BELLEVUE
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$17.00
Two tacos with housemade corn tortillas—hand-pressed daily. Served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans. We’d be happy to substitute lettuce cups for tortillas on request.
Applewood-smoked brisket, cascabel salsa, jack cheese, red onion escabeche, cilantro.
|Brisket Chimichanga
|$16.50
Crisp flour tortilla, applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.
|Kids Brisket Burrito
|$9.00
Burrito with cheese, smoked brisket and black beans.