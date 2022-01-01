Cake in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve cake
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Monsoon - Bellevue
10245 Main St, Bellevue
|Banana Cake
|$8.50
Savory coconut sauce
PASTA • SOUPS
Pasta & Co
10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue
|Basque Cake
|$3.95
A staff favorite. Moist sweet cake that pairs with almost anything
|Santori Cake
|$3.95
Our famous "what is this?" cake. Always moist and with flavors of apples, vanilla and walnuts
|Coconut Layer Cake
|$13.95
Our 2-4 servings coconut cake
Blazing Bagels - Bellevue
10812 Main Street, Bellevue
|Apple Sweet Cake Bar
|$2.95
Apple Sweet Cake, Individual Bar
|Berry Sweet Cake Bar
|$2.95
Berry Sweet Cake, Individual Bar
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Main
14845 Main St, Bellevue
|fish cakes
|$1.50
FRENCH FRIES
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro
155 108th Ave NE St 110, Bellevue
|Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
|$10.00
Espresso creme anglaise, raspberries and vanilla ice cream