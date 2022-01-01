Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Bellevue

Go
Bellevue restaurants
Toast

Bellevue restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Monsoon - Bellevue

10245 Main St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (3162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Cake$8.50
Savory coconut sauce
More about Monsoon - Bellevue
Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS

Pasta & Co

10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Basque Cake$3.95
A staff favorite. Moist sweet cake that pairs with almost anything
Santori Cake$3.95
Our famous "what is this?" cake. Always moist and with flavors of apples, vanilla and walnuts
Coconut Layer Cake$13.95
Our 2-4 servings coconut cake
More about Pasta & Co
Item pic

 

Blazing Bagels - Bellevue

10812 Main Street, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Sweet Cake Bar$2.95
Apple Sweet Cake, Individual Bar
Berry Sweet Cake Bar$2.95
Berry Sweet Cake, Individual Bar
More about Blazing Bagels - Bellevue
Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Main

14845 Main St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (5074 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
fish cakes$1.50
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Main
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Bake's Place Bar & Bistro

155 108th Ave NE St 110, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
Espresso creme anglaise, raspberries and vanilla ice cream
More about Bake's Place Bar & Bistro
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

PIES • PASTRY

Mercurys Coffee Co.

13102 NE 20th St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (983 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$8.95
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellevue

Grilled Chicken

Steak Salad

Gyoza

French Toast

Edamame

Fried Pickles

Lox

Calamari

Map

More near Bellevue to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston