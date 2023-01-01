Chicken fried rice in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Anjappar Indian Reataurant
14625 Northeast 24th Street, Bellevue
|STREET CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$16.99
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$15.99
Facing East Taiwanese Restaurant - 12736 Bel-Red Road
12736 NE Bel-Red Road, Bellevue
|雞排飯 Fried Chicken Steak with Rice
|$13.95
Comes with rice, bok choy, pickled mustard greens, and soy egg. Spicy.
|鹽酥雞飯 Five Spiced Fried Chicken with Rice
|$13.95
Five spiced fried chicken over rice. Comes with pickled mustard greens, soy egg, and bok choy.