Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Bellevue

Go
Bellevue restaurants
Toast

Bellevue restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Anjappar Indian Reataurant

14625 Northeast 24th Street, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STREET CHICKEN FRIED RICE$16.99
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$15.99
More about Anjappar Indian Reataurant
Consumer pic

 

Facing East Taiwanese Restaurant - 12736 Bel-Red Road

12736 NE Bel-Red Road, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
雞排飯 Fried Chicken Steak with Rice$13.95
Comes with rice, bok choy, pickled mustard greens, and soy egg. Spicy.
鹽酥雞飯 Five Spiced Fried Chicken with Rice$13.95
Five spiced fried chicken over rice. Comes with pickled mustard greens, soy egg, and bok choy.
More about Facing East Taiwanese Restaurant - 12736 Bel-Red Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellevue

Chai Lattes

Roti

Thai Tea

Calamari

Vietnamese Coffee

Kale Salad

Mango Lassi

Tikka Masala

Map

More near Bellevue to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (295 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1922 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston