Chicken satay in Bellevue

Bellevue restaurants
Bellevue restaurants that serve chicken satay

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger - Factoria

3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (2498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Satay Chicken$13.00
Barbecued chicken marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Satay Chicken$13.00
Barbecued chicken marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices.
Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
More about Thai Ginger - Factoria
Thai Grill Bellevue - 260 106th ave NE

260 106th ave NE, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Satay$12.95
Four chicken skewers marinated in a special curry coconut milk sauce, grilled and served with a fresh cucumber vinaigrette and peanut sauce.
More about Thai Grill Bellevue - 260 106th ave NE

