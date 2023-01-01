Chicken satay in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve chicken satay
More about Thai Ginger - Factoria
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger - Factoria
3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
|Satay Chicken
|$13.00
Barbecued chicken marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
