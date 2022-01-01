Chicken wraps in Bellevue

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bellevue restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger - Factoria

3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (2498 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Lettuce Wrap$14.00
Stir fried ground chicken breast, Shiitake mushrooms and fresh ground ginger.
Served with lettuce for wrapping.
Chicken Lettuce Wrap$14.00
Stir fried ground chicken breast, Shiitake mushrooms and fresh ground ginger.
Served with lettuce for wrapping.
More about Thai Ginger - Factoria
Pho Cyclo Cafe (Bellevue) - 500 108th Ave NE

500 108th Ave NE, Beaux Arts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ginger Chicken Lettuce Wrap$13.00
Minced chicken sautéed with ginger, straw mushrooms; to be wrapped with crisp lettuce wedge, julienne carrots, and sweet and sour sauce for dipping.
More about Pho Cyclo Cafe (Bellevue) - 500 108th Ave NE

