Chili in Bellevue

Bellevue restaurants
Bellevue restaurants that serve chili

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Square

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Square

575 Bellevue Way NE Space 252, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Paste Side
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Square
The Melting Pot

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

302 108th Ave NE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (3602 reviews)
Takeout
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
The Melting Pot
LunchBox Laboratory

 

LunchBox Laboratory

989 112th Ave NE #105, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Of Sweet Chili Mayo$0.25
LunchBox Laboratory
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Main

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Main

14845 Main St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (5074 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Paste Side
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Main
Thai Ginger

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (2498 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Beans Chili Sauce
Green beans flash fried then stir-fried in our house roasted chili sauce with red bell peppers and Thai basil.
Green Beans Chili Sauce (Spicy Green Beans)
Green beans flash fried then stir-fried in our house roasted chili sauce with red bell peppers
And Thai basil.
Thai Ginger

