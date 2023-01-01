Chocolate cake in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler-Bellevue
10500 NE 8th Suite 2100, Bellevue
|CHOCOLATE DECADENCE CAKE
|$13.00
Nana's Green Tea - Bellevue - BEL - Downtown Bellevue
16 103rd Ave NE, Bellevue
|Matcha Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
Decadent, rich matcha white chocolate cake. It's almost a matcha brownie
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg
Central Bar + Restaurant -
10475 NE 6th Street, Bellevue
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
|$12.00
Vrindaavan
14339 20th ST STE I, Bellevue
|Chocolate Cake
|$44.99
Everybody's favorite Chocolate is a combination of chocolate sponge layered with chocolate mousse inside and outside. This Cake also comes with fillings of choice.
Strawberry preserve with fresh strawberries
Raspberry preserve with fresh raspberries.