Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Bellevue

Go
Bellevue restaurants
Toast

Bellevue restaurants that serve crepes

Item pic

 

The French Bakery - Crossroads Bellevue

15600 NE 8th St, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nutella Banana Crepe$11.50
Sliced Fresh Banana and Nutella. Served with Whipped Cream.
Strawberry Jam Crepe$9.50
Roasted Turkey Cranberries Crepe$12.50
Roasted Turkey, Cranberry House Spread and Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about The French Bakery - Crossroads Bellevue
Item pic

 

The French Bakery - Downtown Bellevue

909 112th Ave NE, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham Tomato Spinach Crepe$12.50
Ham, Tomato, Spinach, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Side salad and Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Lemon and Sugar Crepe$8.50
Lemon and Brown Sugar Crepe. Served with Whipped Cream.
Roasted Turkey and Pesto Tomato Crepe$12.50
Roasted Turkey, Pesto Spread, Tomato and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Side Salad and Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about The French Bakery - Downtown Bellevue

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellevue

Katsu

Enchiladas

Pork Ribs

Cinnamon Rolls

Lox

Pudding

Lasagna

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Bellevue to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1736 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston