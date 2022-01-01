Crepes in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve crepes
The French Bakery - Crossroads Bellevue
15600 NE 8th St, Bellevue
|Nutella Banana Crepe
|$11.50
Sliced Fresh Banana and Nutella. Served with Whipped Cream.
|Strawberry Jam Crepe
|$9.50
|Roasted Turkey Cranberries Crepe
|$12.50
Roasted Turkey, Cranberry House Spread and Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
The French Bakery - Downtown Bellevue
909 112th Ave NE, Bellevue
|Ham Tomato Spinach Crepe
|$12.50
Ham, Tomato, Spinach, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Side salad and Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
|Lemon and Sugar Crepe
|$8.50
Lemon and Brown Sugar Crepe. Served with Whipped Cream.
|Roasted Turkey and Pesto Tomato Crepe
|$12.50
Roasted Turkey, Pesto Spread, Tomato and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Side Salad and Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.