Curry in Bellevue

Thai Ginger
3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
|Red Curry
Red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, sweet basil and bell pepper.
|Panang Curry
Panang curry cooked with coconut milk, bell pepper and sweet basil.
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro
155 108th Ave NE St 110, Bellevue
|Curry
|$24.00
cauliflower, carrots, snap peas, potatoes, onions, celery & spinach in a light coconut curry sauce over brown rice
Katsu Burger Bellevue
12700 Southeast 38th Street, Bellevue
|Katsu Curry
|$10.00
Katsu, American Cheese, Curry Seasoning, Curry Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies
** Pork Katsu is the most popular **
BTW WA #2
15231 Lake Hills Blvd, Bellevue
|Red Curry Chicken
|$12.95
A consisting of red curry paste cooked in coconut milk with chicken, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and topped with fresh basils. It is packed with flavor and a hint of heat. It makes a perfect meal when paired with jasmine rice.