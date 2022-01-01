Curry in Bellevue

Thai Ginger

3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (2498 reviews)
Red Curry
Red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, sweet basil and bell pepper.
Panang Curry
Panang curry cooked with coconut milk, bell pepper and sweet basil.
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro

155 108th Ave NE St 110, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (1554 reviews)
Curry$24.00
cauliflower, carrots, snap peas, potatoes, onions, celery & spinach in a light coconut curry sauce over brown rice
Katsu Burger Bellevue

12700 Southeast 38th Street, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Katsu Curry$10.00
Katsu, American Cheese, Curry Seasoning, Curry Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies
** Pork Katsu is the most popular **
BTW WA #2

15231 Lake Hills Blvd, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Red Curry Chicken$12.95
A consisting of red curry paste cooked in coconut milk with chicken, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and topped with fresh basils. It is packed with flavor and a hint of heat. It makes a perfect meal when paired with jasmine rice.
