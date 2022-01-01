Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Bellevue

Bellevue restaurants
Bellevue restaurants that serve curry chicken

Mercurys Coffee Co. image

PIES • PASTRY

Mercurys Coffee Co.

13102 NE 20th St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (983 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken Salad$12.95
Organic Chicken Breast, Curry Spices on a House Made Croissant
Curry Chicken Salad$12.95
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Red Curry Chicken image

 

BTW WA #2

15231 Lake Hills Blvd, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Curry Chicken$12.95
A consisting of red curry paste cooked in coconut milk with chicken, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and topped with fresh basils. It is packed with flavor and a hint of heat. It makes a perfect meal when paired with jasmine rice.
More about BTW WA #2

