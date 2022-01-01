Enchiladas in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve enchiladas
PASTA • SOUPS
Pasta & Co
10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue
|Enchilada Verde Vegetarian
|$17.95
Layered like a lasagna. Enchilada filled w/ corn, black beans, onions, peppers, sweet potatoes & Beecher's cheese (Just Jack & Flagship). Topped w/ tomatillo sauce & cheese.
Cactus Restaurant
535 BELLEVUE SQUARE, BELLEVUE
|Santa Fe Enchilada
|$14.50
Organic blue corn tortillas, queso
blanco, scallions, New Mexico
red chile sauce, over-easy eggs.
|Chimayo Enchilada
|$16.50
Blue corn tortillas, chicken, housemade chorizo, spicy green chile sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo.
|Seafood Enchilada
|$18.00
Pacific snapper, prawns, bay scallops, blue corn tortillas, jack cheese, sherry–tomatillo cream sauce, blistered corn salsa, charred tomato salsa.