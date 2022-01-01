Enchiladas in Bellevue

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta & Co image

PASTA • SOUPS

Pasta & Co

10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Enchilada Verde Vegetarian$17.95
Layered like a lasagna. Enchilada filled w/ corn, black beans, onions, peppers, sweet potatoes & Beecher's cheese (Just Jack & Flagship). Topped w/ tomatillo sauce & cheese.
More about Pasta & Co
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

535 BELLEVUE SQUARE, BELLEVUE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Santa Fe Enchilada$14.50
Organic blue corn tortillas, queso
blanco, scallions, New Mexico
red chile sauce, over-easy eggs.
Chimayo Enchilada$16.50
Blue corn tortillas, chicken, housemade chorizo, spicy green chile sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Seafood Enchilada$18.00
Pacific snapper, prawns, bay scallops, blue corn tortillas, jack cheese, sherry–tomatillo cream sauce, blistered corn salsa, charred tomato salsa.
More about Cactus Restaurant

